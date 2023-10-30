Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $213.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

