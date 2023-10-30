HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 65,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 156,983 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $5,266,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

