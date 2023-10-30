Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBDRY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Iberdrola Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,329. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

