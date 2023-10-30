iExec RLC Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $84.20 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003359 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.17637216 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,854,306.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

