IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 43,854 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,854 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.66. 6,114,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,444,494. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

