IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 9,364 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.69. 1,851,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

