IFP Advisors Inc Buys 88,067 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,067 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.47% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,644. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.