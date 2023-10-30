IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.41. 167,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,521. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

