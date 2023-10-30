IFP Advisors Inc Has $37.23 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,093 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after buying an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,895,592. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

