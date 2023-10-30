IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.53% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 511,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSSC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912. The firm has a market cap of $423.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $61.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.