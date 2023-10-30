IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.94 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.36. 206,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

