IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,265 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.39. 743,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,396. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

