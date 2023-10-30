IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. 180,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,862. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

