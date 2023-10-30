IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $82.53. 1,074,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

