IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 51,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. 1,750,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,014,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.