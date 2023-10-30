IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $650,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $134.05. 942,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

