IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,778. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

