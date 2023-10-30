IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,622 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 427,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

