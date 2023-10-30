IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,738 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 397,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,972. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

