IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.47. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5397008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.