Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading Down 2.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.40 and last traded at $106.40. Approximately 198,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,446,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.47.

Illumina Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average is $177.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 108,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

