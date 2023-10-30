ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.59. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 2,806,210 shares trading hands.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
