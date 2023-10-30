ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.59. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 2,806,210 shares trading hands.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

