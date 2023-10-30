Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.31

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 32524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 158,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

