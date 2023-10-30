Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,540.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 63,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,792.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,149,323.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and have sold 15,468 shares worth $937,647. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 134.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 297,369 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 153.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

