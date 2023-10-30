Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,085 ($13.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

LON:INCH traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 665.50 ($8.15). 77,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,986. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 734.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 762.60. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 636 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89.

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 719 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £28,760 ($35,232.15). In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 719 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £28,760 ($35,232.15). Also, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 788 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £55,498.84 ($67,988.29). Insiders bought a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $12,763,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

