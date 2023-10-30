Inchcape (LON:INCH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,085 ($13.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, September 15th.

LON INCH remained flat at GBX 666 ($8.16) during trading hours on Friday. 78,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 734.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 762.60. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.31). The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £28,760 ($35,232.15). In related news, insider Adrian Lewis bought 7,043 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 788 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £55,498.84 ($67,988.29). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 719 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £28,760 ($35,232.15). Insiders bought a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

