Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October comprises approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 22.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 108.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOCT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 97,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

