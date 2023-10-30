Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,236 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS PJAN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $606.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.