Insider Buying: Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Purchases £1,050 in Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Maling bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,050 ($1,286.29).

Daniel Maling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Daniel Maling bought 11,518 shares of Metals One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £460.72 ($564.40).

Metals One Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MET1 opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.87. Metals One PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.82 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds interests in the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

