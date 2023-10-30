Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 30th (NASDAQ:CART)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 30th. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

CART opened at $24.91 on Monday. Instacart has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 223,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

See Also

