Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.65. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $11,075,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

