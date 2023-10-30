Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,882. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

