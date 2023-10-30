Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Decreased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,067 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $105,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.36. 133,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,576. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

