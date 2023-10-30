Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.98. 390,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

