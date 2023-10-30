Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $347.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

