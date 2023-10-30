Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

