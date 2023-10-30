Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.28

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 23810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.