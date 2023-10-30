Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Get Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $179.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.