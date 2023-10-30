Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

