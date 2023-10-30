Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of MP stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.64. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

