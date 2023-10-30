Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.30 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

