Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.40 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.13 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.15. The company has a market capitalization of $288.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

