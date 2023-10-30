Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

