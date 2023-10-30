Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $18.76 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

