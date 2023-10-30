Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases Shares of 1,166 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

ETN stock opened at $195.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

