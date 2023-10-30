Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 109,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 70,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 142,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

