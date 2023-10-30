Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 39,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.