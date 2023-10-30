Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 315 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $444.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

