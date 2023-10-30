Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $330,208,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $81,133,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.
GE HealthCare Technologies Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
