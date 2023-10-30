Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 229,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,219,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 168,522 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

